Kelowna woman tries to help what appears to be an abandoned flock of chickens

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman is breathing a sigh of relief after she and her boyfriend discovered a flock of chickens that appeared to be abandoned on Postill Lake Rd. on Good Friday.

"My boyfriend and I actually went up there to camp and we were just seeking out a good camp spot when we spotted all the chickens," said Taylor Kanarek.

The chickens appeared to be in rough shape and Kanarek took some photos and a video and posted them on social media in an effort to determine how they got 20 minutes up Postill Lake Rd.

"We found 36 or so chickens up Postill Lake Road, I’m unsure if anyone’s left their gate opened and is missing their hens or if someone has dropped them. They’re located off road to your right, I’ve pinned a location below, thank you!" said her post.

The couple found a camping spot not far from where the chickens were because Kanarek was so worried about the flock.

"There were quite a few farms around there, but those chickens would have had to wander way too far to be able to get up there. I don't see the chickens travelling that far," says Kanarek.

The hunt for the rightful owners of the chickens continued as Kanarek worked social media.

"I dropped a pin. We were getting responses that apparently this happens quite often that people just go up there and dump their chickens. So that was what we took from the scenario, somebody just no longer really wanted to care for the chickens. They were in pretty rough shape when we found them, lost a lot of feathers on their back end a couple of them had died."

But by the next day the situation had changed again, "we went back the next day to check it out. And it seemed by that night, probably by 10 o'clock all the chickens were picked up."

Kanarek says she can't be sure the chickens survived but she couldn't see them anymore and she is hopeful the chickens found a new forever home instead becoming a meal for one of the many predators that can be found in B.C.'s backcountry.

"I don't know if they did, but they were all gone the next day. It was a wonderful weekend otherwise," says Kanarek.