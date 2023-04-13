BC Wildfire Service set to burn hundreds of piles of wood debris in Myra Bellevue Park

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Smoke could rise from Myra Bellevue Park as early as next week.

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn up to 200 piles of wood debris in Myra Bellevue Park, starting on Monday, April 17, weather permitting.

The work is being carried out in conjunction with BC Parks and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District as part of the City of Kelowna's Community Wildfire Protection Program (CWPP).

BC Wildfire Service staff will closely monitor the fires. However, smoke and/or flames may be visible from Kelowna and the surrounding areas.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on factors such as snow conditions, venting, and weather. BCWS states that the burns will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

Originally, the fuel mitigation project was scheduled to begin in mid-March.