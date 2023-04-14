High-end Asian-Latin fusion restaurant opens downtown Kelowna

There's a new high-end eating experience in Kelowna.

Humo Izakaya located at 210 Lawrence Ave., facing City Park, had a soft opening on April 11. Co-owner Alexandra Perras says so far the reception has been heartwarming.

"We did our kind of quiet, soft, half open on Tuesday, and it hasn't been quiet or soft, the response has been really, really great. We've been really, really busy."

The restaurant is located in the former location of Thai Terrace. Perras says she and co-owner and chef Kai Koroll gave the restaurant a complete makeover when they took possession in November 2022.

"We gutted the entire thing. We did a full renovation. So it was a big deal. It was a quick turnaround," Perras said.

The menu features a mix of Latin and Asian recipes and dishes.

"My chef and business partner is classically trained in Japanese cooking. He has a lot of Asian influence in his cooking growing up in Vancouver. And I've kind of added a little bit of a Mexican-Latin influence to it as well. We do kind of like share plates, small plates, and then larger family-style portions," Perras explained.

Until the summer season kicks in Humo Izakaya will only open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. but they have plans to extend those hours once tourist season hits full speed in May.



If you recognize Perras and Koroll, it might be because of the time they spent working at Block One restaurant located at 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country.

"We both opened Block One together and we became very, very good friends very quickly. We kind of always had this fantasy, if we had our own restaurant one day what would we put on the menu?"

Perras says they are going for high-end but approachable and they can't wait to raise the garage door on warm summer nights so guests can enjoy the view of City Park and the lake.

"I think that our menu definitely sets us apart. Kai is super passionate about doing everything from scratch, he makes absolutely everything. Like even down to, you know, like our tortillas and the corn that we use. We're bringing in corn from single-origin farmers in Oaxaca, Mexico. And he's literally grinding it and making tortillas from scratch making his own flour. We grow a lot of our own herbs. Everything is just so thoughtful and cared for, a lot of effort goes into it," said Perras.