Nursing students remain frustrated over forced move to UBC Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

Nursing students at Okanagan College say they remain frustrated and concerned over the province's decision to move their studies to UBC Okanagan.

At the end of March, Okanagan College was informed by the provincial government that the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program would be exclusively delivered in the region at UBCO starting in September. Previously, the first two years of the BSN program were delivered at both the college and UBCO.

First-year nursing student Brydie Todd, along with 26 of her classmates, sent letters to the school's leadership and local elected officials last week protesting the move.

Todd says a meeting took place on Wednesday with representatives of the college.

"Our concerns, the main ones that they addressed, are the cost differences including tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and other fees that will increase when we move over to the university,” she said.

“We were also concerned about the impact on our education and the interruption to our program as many of us chose the college for the smaller class size and intimate setting, the ability to develop close professional relationships with our instructors.”

Todd said the students are also worried about the short notice of the announcement.

“We have missed deadlines for on-campus housing. We are concerned about not being able to meet the registration deadline."

The first-year nursing student says on Wednesday the college representatives told them they will look into the unexpected costs for the students.

“But this all sounds very tentative, and they weren't really able to speak too much to specifics,” she said. “While it was nice to hear that they were taking these concerns into consideration, it seemed as though they were focused on us moving forward. However, we do have more questions."

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said the decision to consolidate the program at UBCO should “increase and maximize access to health care training and education programs that aren’t available in the Okanagan currently.”

“This will mean more options for students to access and receive education and training for in-demand health professions in the Okanagan, and for more British Columbians to have increased access to health services and the health services they rely on,” the ministry continued.

While there are 27 first-year nursing students at Okanagan College right now, the ministry said the program is overfilled, which is typical for nursing programs to account for the few students who do not continue into later years. There are now 24 seats funded at the college, all of which will be transferred to the university.

Sharon Mansiere, president of the Okanagan College Faculty Association, says the move impacts seven professors.

"We have nurses whose job is to train more nurses who are going to be without employment."

"What I'm most concerned about is the students left in the lurch, the students getting the news during their exam period, and faculty getting the news during their exam period. We don't deliver news like this to people without the supports in place and the questions ready."

Mansiere says she is directing most of her questions to the college.

"They are the ones that, for me, should be able to provide the detailed answers so that we can regain the necessary level of trust for me to understand how this process is going to proceed."

"Provincially, there are certainly going to be questions asked, but we can only do so much as a faculty association. We are hoping our bosses will hear our questions and follow our process, and that our nurses will get cared for," she added.

The Okanagan College Students' Union sent a letter earlier this week to provincial and local officials reiterating concerns over the move.

"It is deeply unsettling to see that, once again, Okanagan College students are not being considered or consulted on decisions which directly affect them, and that Okanagan College leadership is once again declining to communicate with the community and public," the letter said.

"We are furthermore shocked that the dedicated long-term faculty will be without employment, and their instructional skills are not being utilized in continuing to help address the province's nursing shortages."

The ministry, meanwhile, said it is “pleased to work in collaboration with both schools as this transition occurs.”

“Further, the Ministry is working with UBCO to explore ways in which the financial impact of the transition for current first-year students at Okanagan College can be mitigated.”