Alert issued after cocaine tainted with fentanyl kills multiple people in B.C. Interior

Photo: Interior Health A photo of a sample of drugs, sold as powder cocaine, that contained fatal amounts of fentanyl

Interior Health has issued a region-wide alert after fentanyl found in powder cocaine resulted in multiple overdoses and fatalities.

The alert issued Thursday, in place until April 20, says there is a “high risk” of fatal overdose, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time after using the drug.

The entire, vast, IH region is impacted by the alert. Castanet has requested more details about the locations of the fatal overdose incidents, but those details were not immediately available.

The most recent stats from the BC Coroners Service showed 31 people were killed by toxic drugs in the BC Interior last January.

Consider these additional tips if you are going to use drugs: