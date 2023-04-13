Kelowna's Rail Trail homeless camp getting a deep clean

Madison Erhardt

It is hands on deck Thursday at the designated homeless camp on Kelowna's Rail Trail.

The city, police and members of the Kelowna Fire Department are on hand assisting in a deep clean of the area.

A member of the fire department tells Castanet the clean is being done to ensure the safety of the camp and to allow for a reset of the site. It will continue to be the designated location for homeless residents to sleep overnight in Kelowna.

Those living at the site have been instructed by bylaw to move their items to one side of the trail while the cleaning takes place.

A number of trailers have been brought in by the city as well as heavy machinery to assist in the disposal of garbage. The cleanup is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

The city has been conducting large cleanups like this periodically for the past several months.