Crane being removed at site of old Keg in downtown Kelowna

Cindy White

The construction crane that has been up for the past few years at the corner of Water Street and Lawrence Avenue was being dismantled on Thursday.

A crew was dismantling the structure after the owners of the former Keg building decided to scrap their previous plans for the site and start over.

The Mark Anthony Group, which owns Mission Hill Family Estate Winery among other properties and brands, had plans for a large redevelopment that incorporated the heritage facade. It would have included a new two-story building to accommodate a wine bar, lounge, rooftop deck, interpretive center and tasting room, education centre and lab, and a wine shop.

Work on the site stopped after the demolition of the previous building in the summer of 2021.

City of Kelowna planning director Ryan Smith told Castanet that the Mark Anthony Group was taking a second look at the design. "They couldn't secure the liquor licensing for the other project which pushed them into the change," said Smith.

All previous plans have been scrapped, and a new design will have to be prepared.

Smith said while the crane was being removed, the iconic front facade of the old building will remain standing, supported by scaffolding.

-with files from Wayne Moore