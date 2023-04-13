Kelowna under pressure to construct more tennis and pickleball courts

Photo: Pickleball Kelowna - file

The growing popularity of tennis and pickleball is putting increasing pressure on Kelowna's ability to provide enough courts to meet demand.

In response, the city has prepared a long-term strategy to meet both immediate and future growth which includes centralized feature destination courts and decentralized neighbourhood-based satellite hub courts.

"Current recreational user demand surpasses the city's existing outdoor court inventory," a parks report for council states.

At the present time there are 26 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts throughout the city's park system with a minimum of nine new pickleball and three new tennis courts being added within the 2023-2024 capital budget.

"Even with these additions, supply of courts will still not meet current user needs."

The report states the sport of tennis has enjoyed a resurgence over the past decade with a 250 to 300 per cent growth due mainly to the success of high-profile professionals in recent years.

Pickleball in Kelowna has also grown as it has across the province. The local club has held its membership at 600 due to the lack of facilities.

The city says it plans to to construct feature destination courts, which would include shelters, change rooms, washrooms and lighting at the Parkinson Rec Centre for pickleball and Mission Recreation Park for tennis.

Satellite hubs, the report states are decentralized to "best serve the residents of Kelowna at the community or neighbourhood park level" with increased hours of court availability that does not compete with clubs for court time.

"Existing pickleball and tennis courts already in our city inventory will comprise much of the proposed satellite hub courts but will be balanced with newer courts developed in upcoming community and neighbourhood parks."

These include the those courts proposed for both Glenmore Recreation Park and DeHart Community Park projects slated for the upcoming year.

The city says it is also exploring partnership opportunities for future indoor courts.

"Kelowna has lost provincial and national hosting opportunities as the city does not meet the minimum numbers of sport courts to be considered for further pickleball and tennis tournaments," the report states.

"Others in the valley have been quick to capitalize on the opportunity to host these types of sporting events."