Search and rescue teams from across B.C. in Kelowna for rope rescue training

Photo: COSAR Search and rescue volunteers from across BC will be in Kelowna for high angle rope rescue training.

Myra Canyon Adventure Park will be a hive of activity this weekend.

Search and rescue volunteers from across BC will be in the Central Okanagan for rope rescue training on Sunday and Monday.

"High angle rope rescue teams require extensive ongoing training to remain current with their certifications. Events such as CORE help provide the training they need as well as the opportunity for rope rescue techs from different regions to train together," said event organizer and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue president Brad Trites.

He says teams are coming from as far away as Prince George and Vancouver Island to get their training done early in the season.

"We have a nice central location and this time of year the weather is extremely favourable for it. So, before the season gets really busy, going into fire season and everything else, the timing to do it in the Okanagan here is perfect," adds Trites.

He says they will be brushing up on over-the-edge work, basket management, patient securement, as well as going over all the techniques needed to keep everyone safe.

"COSAR covers a 5,000 square km area which includes numerous canyons, cliffs, and steep terrain that occasionally requires the use of our rope team to extract subjects that have found themselves in trouble," notes Trites.

He says COSAR typically undertakes two to three rope rescues per year, but teams in other parts of the province might have to use their high angle rope rescue training more frequently.

COSAR would like to thank Myra Adventure Park, Coast Ropes, Valhalla Pure Outfitters, and Big White Ski Resort for their support, and the Salvation Army for feeding the close to 80 volunteers who will be on hand this weekend.