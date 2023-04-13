Multiple arrests after brawl outside Tim Hortons at Hollywood Road and Highway 33

Photo: File photo

One person was treated by paramedics and several others were arrested after a brawl near the Tim Hortons on Hollywood Road and Highway 33 on Wednesday night.

Kelowna RCMP members were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

"Multiple males were involved in a fight and were using homemade weapons (weapons of opportunity),” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP.

He says multiple arrests were made and one person required medical attention.

The Kelowna RCMP robbery and aggravated assault units continue to investigate the incident.