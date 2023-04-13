Country star Lee Brice performs to near sold-out crowd in Kelowna

Country star Lee Brice wowed fans at Kelowna's Prospera Place on Wednesday night.

On his "Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour," Brice shared the stage with special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross.

Brice preformed a number of his hit singles including his platinum-selling song “Memory I Don’t Mess With," three times platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, and “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

Brice even gave fans a taste of some new music that has yet to be recored.

The country star is headed to Edmonton next to perform at Rogers place on April 14.