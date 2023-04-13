Early morning shed fire deemed suspicious in Kelowna

Photo: File photo

A shed fire early Thursday in Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

Fire crews were called just after 3 a.m. to the fire on the 1900 block of Bowes Street.

The fire was close to a residential structure, says Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Mike Brownlee.

It extended to a wooden fence and patio covering that was attached to the rear of the single family home.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but is deemed suspicious in nature and is under investigation, says Brownlee.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

RCMP also attended the scene.

KFD responded with two engines, a command vehicle and nine personnel.