Months of therapy ahead for young Okanagan woman who contracted bacterial meningitis

Photo: Contributed Kassandra Harder after earning her Master of Physical Therapy from UBC.

A young woman from the Okanagan who recently graduated with a master's degree in physiotherapy has a long road ahead after nearly dying from bacterial meningitis.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support Kassandra Harder, who fell ill not long after launching her career at Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan.

Harder graduated from A.L. Fortune Secondary School in Enderby, attended UBC Okanagan, and then went on to UBC in Vancouver to get her Master of Physical Therapy.

Her mother, Stacy, who lives in Lake Country, says Kassandra fell ill earlier this year. She had a headache for two months, developed a stiff neck and lower back pain, and then was throwing up for 12 days.

She ended up in the hospital, but initially was sent home. Seven days later, she went back to the hospital, where tests revealed she had bacterial meningitis. At one point, her temperature spiked to 107 degrees.

"The meningitis has significantly affected her walking and normal physical abilities. She suffers from speech impairment, cognitive effects, hearing difficulties, and financial hardship," wrote boyfriend Andrew Kennedy in his GoFundMe post. "All funds will be used to support Kassandra's healing journey, so she can get back to helping others in their healing journey as a physiotherapist in her community."

The 26-year-old did not qualify for disability coverage with her employer and is not able to work. She will need months of expensive therapy.

"With the severe cognitive disability and the lack of muscle control and the memory loss. That is extremely traumatizing to her. She will be needing long-term therapy and rehabilitation, and medication and support," says mom Stacy.

So far, nearly $8,000 has been donated through the GoFundMe.

Stacy Harder is overwhelmed by the generosity. "We just can't even thank people enough. There are anonymous donors. Kassandra is just so humbled by everybody coming together and really pulling for her. It's just absolutely incredible."

