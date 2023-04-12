Net-zero Kalamalka Lake community proposal inches forward

Photo: Cantiro Group A rendering of the proposed development.

A developer’s plans to build a new strata resort community on the shores of Kalamalka Lake at the north end of Lake Country took a small step forward this week.

District council on Tuesday approved a number of subdivision and development variances related to the 38-unit project proposed for 4111 Evans Road, the former location of the Owl’s Nest Resort and Marina.

Edmonton-based Cantiro Group says the development is the largest project of net-zero homes in B.C. and will utilize solar power heavily.

Applications related to a previous iteration of the development were first submitted to the municipality in 2017.

Variances approved by council on Tuesday were related to requirements for sewer, water, road, landscape and fencing. Council, however, sent requested variances that would have allowed for a larger-than-regulation dock back to municipal staff to explore alternative solutions.

It is not known when the project will be back before council again.