New sponsor for Child Advocacy Centre Father’s Day Car Raffle

Photo: CAC Kelowna The grand prize is a 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT.

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna’s Father’s Day Car Raffle is shifting into gear with a new sponsor for 2023.

Lift Auto Group, a member of CSN Collision Centres, will continue the raffle and car show at City Park, carrying on the legacy of Boyd Autobody & Glass, after acquiring five Boyd locations in the Okanagan and Merritt.

“We recognize that originally this car show was about doing something fun for the community, by bringing families and car enthusiasts together, but over time has grown to become much more than that,” says Lift Auto owner Mark Reineking.

Methal Abougoush, former owner-operator of Boyd, has come alongside Lift Auto to ensure a smooth transition. “Actively engaging in a community for more than two decades gives you a deep understanding of what it needs and where. The services CAC offers are invaluable to so many people," he said.

Last year the raffle raised $61,000 for the CAC’s work with vulnerable children and families impacted by abuse and neglect.

“When Boyd Autobody & Glass was sold last year, the CAC was unsure about the fate of the raffle. Thankfully, Lift Auto Group rose to the challenge to take on sponsorship of not only the raffle but the car show itself,” explains Child Advocacy Centre executive director Ginny Becker.

She is grateful that Lift is carrying on the event. “The car show in itself is a beautiful gift to the community, the fact that it raises so much money for vulnerable kids is beyond amazing.”

This year’s CAC Father’s Day Car Raffle grand prize is a 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT with leather interior, Over 300hp, a 3.6Lt V6 VVT Engine, and a custom set of cast (one piece) 17-20” American Racing or US Mags wheels (up to $2,200 value) chosen by the winner.

Tickets for the raffle are 1 for $25 or 5 for $100 and can be purchased here. The winning ticket will be drawn on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18.