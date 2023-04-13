City of Kelowna moving one step closer to finding cost of new Parkinson Rec Centre

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna is inching closer to determining a price tag for a replacement of the Parkinson Rec Centre.

City council will review a "functional plan" report Monday morning which includes amenities to be included within a new recreation centre.

If it endorses the plan, the next step would be for staff to provide a financial strategy in preparation for beginning the loan authorization bylaw process.

The last estimated cost in January of last year was north of $130 million, not including inflation and supply chain issues.

The functional plan confirms the proposed new rec centre would be nearly 149,000 square feet, nearly three times the size of the current, 50-year-old facility.

It would include three gymnasiums, one competition and two recreation gyms, a 10-lane 25-metre pool with leisure and therapy pool, community rooms and a community kitchen capable of supporting large-scale events.

The report suggests the facility be integrated with the outdoors and make full use of the park setting, be fully capable of hosting both indoors and outdoor tournaments and include a large fitness centre.

It also discusses transportation around the new facility to be constructed below the Apple Bowl field.

"The way people access the site will be a critical factor through the detailed design," the report states.

"Existing road networks around the site experiences congestion at peak times."

The area is also located within a rapidly growing urban centre. "It is bordered by three frequent transit routes and it will have future access to five active transportation corridors."

The report also suggests a demonstration affordable housing project be included on the site as part of the detailed design process.

It says the recommended format will be made in co-ordination with potential government funding partners.

Given the scale and cost of the project, the city will need voter approval to borrow the necessary funds, either through a city-side referendum or the Alternative Approval Process.

Those details will be provided once the project is costed out.