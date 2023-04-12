Kelowna youth wins award from ALS Society of British Columbia

Photo: Contributed Sydney Adderley

Sydney Adderley, a dedicated youth volunteer, was recognized with the Leader of Tomorrow Award by the ALS Society of British Columbia at a "Celebration of Volunteerism and Service" ceremony held on April 11, 2023.

The award honours individuals or groups under the age of 25 who have made a significant impact on the lives of those affected by ALS through volunteer efforts in the previous calendar year.

Sydney, who has been volunteering with the ALS Society since a young age, has been involved in various initiatives, including setting up a lemonade stand at the Peachland Farmer's Market, raising $278.95 for the cause. Additionally, Sydney and her grandmother, Louise Adderley, attended a dinner at the Black Mountain Golf Course to express gratitude to the establishment for their support of the Golfathon for ALS.

In further support of the ALS Okanagan Support Group, co-facilitated by her grandmother and Louise Gauthier, Sydney volunteered at the Summer Support Group Picnic at The Gellatly Nut Farm.

"Volunteering is important to me. It makes me feel good to know I am helping people," said Sydney Adderley.

Wendy Toyer, executive director of the ALS Society of British Columbia, praised Sydney's efforts, stating, "Compassion seems to come easily to Sydney. It is in her DNA. We are thrilled to recognize her leadership and express our gratitude for her support."