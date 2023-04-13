On the Street: Do you feel safe in Kelowna?

Madison Erhardt

Tension continues to grow around public safety across the province.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Premier David Eby and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth shared that 12 new hubs will be set up in the province to help police, dedicated prosecutors, and probation officers target individuals who repeatedly commit violent offenses.

Kelowna and Kamloops are two of the 12 B.C. communities.

The BC government says each hub will be set up and structured to meet the specific needs of the community.

Back in August 2022, Statistics Canada released its annual report on crime, and Metro Kelowna, which includes all communities from Lake Country to Peachland, reported a crime rate per 100,000 last year of 11,112.

That is the worst crime rate of any of the 35 census metropolitan areas (CMA) in Canada and an increase of 10 percent from 2020.

Castanet hit the streets asking Kelowna residents if they feel safe in the city.

"Absolutely, I do feel safe during the daytime at least," a man said.

"No, I don't... there are a lot of homeless people, and some of them are nice, but a lot of the time, it's nerve-racking," another responded.

