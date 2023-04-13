Crown has yet to decide to run second murder trial after appeal overturned conviction

Photo: Facebook Steven Pirko

A month after a Kelowna man's murder conviction was overturned by the BC Court of Appeal, the BC Prosecution Service has not yet decided if it will run a second trial.

In mid-March, a three-justice panel of the BC Court of Appeal overturned the second-degree murder conviction of Steven Pirko, close to four years after a 12-person jury found him guilty of killing Chris Ausman with a hammer in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2014.

The Court of Appeal justices ruled that trial judge Justice Allan Betton's final instructions to the jury about Pirko's defence were “so confusing as to amount to error in law.”

“I have also concluded that those instructions were, on occasion, wrong in law and prejudicial to Pirko,” Appeals judge Gregory Fitch said in his ruling.

As a result, B.C.'s highest court threw out the conviction an ordered a new trial for Pirko.

But the decision to run a new trial ultimately lies with the BC Prosecution Service. If the Crown opts to not run a second trial, Pirko could walk free.

Wednesday, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said they are “still reviewing the file.” It's not clear when a decision may be made in the matter.

Despite having his conviction overturned, Pirko remains in custody at this time. Pirko is required to apply for his release if he wants to be freed on bail while he awaits a possible second trial, but McLaughlin says Pirko has yet to file that application.

Pirko has remained in custody since his arrest in November 2016, which came nearly three years after Ausman's death.

During the seven-week trial in the spring of 2019, the jury heard how Pirko had struck Ausman three times in the back of the head with a hammer after Ausman and Pirko's friend Elrich Dyck got into an intoxicated fight.

In his defence, Pirko claimed he had acted to defend Dyck, but the jury determined Pirko's actions constituted second-degree murder.

Pirko was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 11 years on Jan. 31, 2020.

Ausman's mother Annie Hutton told Castanet last month that the overturning of Pirko's conviction was “devastating.”

“We're devastated, we've had that Band-Aid ripped off. We're hurting horribly,” Hutton said last month from her home in Cranbrook.

“We all made peace with it, we were happy with the outcome. We celebrated afterwards, we told stories about Chris. We laughed and we hadn't done that in a long time ... and now it's just been tossed.”