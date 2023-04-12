Power restored to apartment building flooded after water main break

Photo: Spencer Alves Water flooded the parkade and ground floor of Mill Creek Landing on April 6, 2023.

The power has been turned back on to a Kelowna apartment building sooner than expected after the lower level of the building was flooded when a water main burst last week.

Tenants had been told the electricity would not be restored until this coming weekend, at the earliest. However, the lights came back on last night.

The parkade, ground floor and electrical room in the building at 1777 Water Street flooded when a water main burst on April 6 near the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent.

A notice posted by building management earlier this week said the City of Kelowna would not cover accommodation during the power outage, and that the strata’s insurance also would not cover the cost of putting tenants up in hotel rooms. The notice said a security company had been hired to do ‘fire watch’ because the battery supply to fire prevention equipment had been depleted.

Student Spencer Alves, who decided to stay in his apartment despite having no electricity, says someone was going around to each unit on Tuesday afternoon to help get residents powered back up. He was told the part that was needed to fix the electrical system came in sooner than expected because another customer cancelled their order.

Another couple, Annette and Anthony Hughes, also remained in their unit without power last weekend because they didn’t want to have to pay out-of-pocket for accommodation. Anthony’s mobility scooter was damaged by the flood waters and they were having to haul his walker up and down the stairs because the elevator wasn’t working.

Unfortunately, Annette says even though the power is restored, she had to move into a hotel room after all, because something in the air was aggravating her asthma.