Crash slows Highway 97 traffic near YLW Wednesday afternoon

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

Traffic is now moving more quickly in the area where the crash occurred.

Motorists should, however, expect delays for the rest of the afternoon commute.

ORIGINAL 3:40 p.m.

Highway traffic is backed up near the Kelowna International Airport Wednesday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 near Old Vernon Road at about 3 p.m.

Early reports indicate that all the people involved were able to get out of their vehicles on their own.

Google Maps traffic data shows traffic is backed up in both directions, but vehicles are being let through southbound. It's not clear if northbound traffic is being let through at this time.