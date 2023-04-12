Tap dancing show to play Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is set to present "On Foot," a tap dance show featuring five of Western Canada's finest tap dancers on May 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Choreographed by Danny Nielsen and Lisa La Touche from New York City, the show combines traditional tap dance with improvisation, rhythms, and melodies.

"This is an exceptional tap dance performance that promises to captivate audiences with its beauty and raw improvisation," says Colleen Fitzpatrick, RCA executive director.

"It showcases the immense talent of some of Western Canada's finest tap dancers, and we believe this event will leave a lasting impact on our patrons and inspire future generations to appreciate and engage with the arts."

The show features a live band with Vancouver's Dan Reynolds on piano and Kelowna's Stefan Bienz on bass and Scotty Gamble on drums.

"On Foot" runs in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $52.