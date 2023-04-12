Despite dry March, Okanagan snowpacks deeper than normal

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

A drier-than-normal spring resulted in little growth of B.C. snowpacks over the past month, although some Thompson-Okanagan basins still have an elevated risk of spring flooding.

The BC River Forecast Centre’s monthly snowpack survey released Wednesday said the Okanagan (113% of normal), Boundary (120%) and Nicola (109%) watersheds have above average snow depths.

The South Thompson (97%), North Thompson (82%), Similkameen (81%) and Fraser River (87%) are all below or near normal.

“March was very dry throughout B.C.,” said the forecast centre’s report. “Only a few climate stations in coastal locations measured above 50% of normal precipitation for the month.”

Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops all recorded some of their lowest precipitation totals ever. Penticton recorded the second lowest total (1.8 mm) since 1908.

By April 1, nearly 95% of the seasonal snowpack has accumulated, on average.

The seasonal volume runoff forecasts for Okanagan Lake and Kalamalka-Wood Lake are near normal, while the Nicola River and Nicola Lake forecasts range from slightly below normal to above normal (89-139%) of normal.

“Flooding is a provincial risk every spring due to a combination of snowmelt and/or rainfall,” said the forecast centre. “Rivers are at risk for flooding even if the snowpack is below normal.”

It all hinges on the weather. A gradual warming under dry conditions is ideal and lessens the flood risk. A worst case scenario would see a lengthy cold period with high amounts of precipitation followed by a sudden extreme heat wave, which could lead to “catastrophic conditions, especially if additional rain follows.”

“Spring weather is impossible to predict with accuracy in advance,” the report notes.