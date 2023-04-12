B.C. creates enforcement teams in 12 communities to tackle repeat violent offenders

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna and Kamloops are two of the 12 B.C. communities that will be getting a dedicated hub to focus on repeat violent offenders.

In an announcement from Nanaimo Wednesday afternoon, Premier David Eby and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the 12 new hubs will be set up in the province to help police, dedicated prosecutors and probation officers target individuals who repeatedly commit violent offences.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, wherever they live," said Farnworth in a statement.

"The rise in repeat violent offending is top of mind for British Columbians and it's also a top priority for our government. We're taking action by standing up 12 hubs throughout B.C. to harness the expertise and experience that will disrupt repeat violent offending and make a real difference in B.C. neighbourhoods."

In addition to the Kelowna and Kamloops, the other hubs will be set up in Cranbrook, Williams Lake, Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Cranbrook, Prince George.

In a press release, the BC government says each hub will be set up and structured to meet the specific needs of the community. The hubs will also help offenders connect with the services and supports they require.

The government did not say when these hubs are expected to be up and running.

The BC government is also investing $16 million over three years to help police target investigations into repeat offenders.

"The impacts and challenges of repeat violent offenders requires a multi-agency response," said Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP.

"The new Specialized Investigation and Targeted Enforcement program is a step in the right direction. SITE will enhance public safety by adding to the investigative options available to police in B.C. It will also strengthen co-ordination and information sharing between police agencies, similar to the successes achieved with BC's Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority, which SITE is modelled after."

ORIGINAL: 1:05 p.m.

Teams of police, prosecutors and probation officers are being enlisted to tackle repeat violent offenders in a dozen British Columbia communities.

Premier David Eby says the government will create 12 law enforcement hubs in communities across the province from Nanaimo to Terrace dedicated to enforcement and investigation.

He says the new regional hubs are part of the government's Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative and will help prosecutors, police and corrections officials focus on specific prolific repeat offenders to keep communities safe.

The Opposition BC Liberals have been calling on the government to introduce tougher public safety measures, citing numerous violent crimes allegedly connected to people who were arrested and released, only to be involved in other violence shortly afterwards.

Eby says the government will support the hub initiative with $16 million over three years, and introduce a special investigation and targeted enforcement program to help police conduct repeat offender investigations.

Other communities involved in the program are Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George and Williams Lake.