Professional bull riding to return to Kelowna's Prospera Place this summer

Photo: Contributed

Professional bull riding is coming back to Kelowna.

For the second consecutive season, Canada’s Elite Cup Series will buck into Kelowna's Prospera Place, on July 20, 2023.

The PBR Canada Cup Series features the best riders alongside some of the sport’s top international athletes, squaring off against the meanest bucking bulls from across the country.

Last year Brock Radford from De Winton, Alberta went a perfect 2-for-2 to win the Kelowna tour stop and earned the No. 1 rank in the race for the PBR Canada Championship. Radford eventually lost the title to 24-year-old Nick Tetz from Calgary, AB.

This year's event will feature the same riders dueling for top spot in the country once again. Tetz is on pace to make history as the first rider to win the PBR Canada Championship in consecutive seasons. Right now Tetz is ranked second in the country behind Saskatchewan's Jared Parsonage.

Before the bucking begins fans can enjoy the PBR Boots N’ Brews Pre-Party outside Prospera Place from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., featuring live entertainment, southern barbeque and a beer garden.

Tickets for this year's event go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. PDT, for more information click here.