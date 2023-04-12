RCMP use tracking devices to crack stolen goods case

Photo: RCMP

The Lake Country RCMP have recovered a stolen vehicle, trailer, and high-end work tools after more than three months of investigating.

"This is an excellent example of our officers within the Kelowna Regional Detachment areas working together to solve crime that impacts all of our communities," says Const. Bob Moon of the Lake Country RCMP.

“We encourage the public to etch, mark or initial their tools, as this practice assists officers in returning stolen tools to their rightful owners."

The investigation began after a truck was allegedly stolen back in December 2022 from a residence in the 10000 block of Cheryl Road in Lake Country. The suspect continued using that stolen vehicle.

RCMP then received a report, on March 5, 2023, from a mechanic indicating one of their service trucks had been stolen from a repair shop on Tilley Rd. in Kelowna. Police later received information the stolen truck was spotted in the Beaver Lake Road area hauling a tool trailer, which was not associated with the repair shop.

RCMP recovered the stolen vehicle the next day at a business in Lake Country. The truck was still idling and had stolen property inside when it was recovered. The tool trailer was also recovered at the same time and officers learned several high-end tools had been stolen from it.

A tracking device embedded into the high-end tools by the owner brought officers to a business in the 10000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

"Once on scene, officers located the suspect and safely arrested him for multiple counts of possession of stolen property," said Const. Moon.

The suspect also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Surrey and he was in possession of the truck stolen in December 2022, as well as the high-end tools, which were recovered at the scene.