Overnight fire at Kelowna Volvo-Jaguar damages 5 vehicles

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

A total of five were damaged in a fire Tuesday night at a Kelowna auto dealership.

Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Mike Brownlee says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the scene behind Kelowna Volvo-Jaguar on Finns Road about 10:20 p.m.

They arrived to find three vehicles on fire, but five were damaged in the blaze.

A second engine was called in due to the multiple vehicles involved.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters in the incident.



RCMP and paramedics also attended the scene.



KFD responded with two engines and 10 personnel.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Multiple vehicles were reported on fire overnight at a Kelowna auto dealership.

Castanet readers report the fire happened about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, behind the Kelowna Volvo-Jaguar dealership.

It's unclear at this time how many vehicles may have been involved.

Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue any statement on the incident.

It's not known how the fire started or if any injuries were involved.

We'll update the story as more information becomes available.