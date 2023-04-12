BC Supreme Court rules on Kelowna's 2021 lawsuit against Hotel Eldorado

Photo: Kirk Penton

The BC Supreme Court has finally come down with a ruling in a lawsuit filed by the City of Kelowna claiming public access to the boardwalk through the Hotel Eldorado property.

In simple terms, the boardwalk which runs through the hotel's property, will remain open per terms of a statutory right-of-way registered on the property in 2000.

However, Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton denied the city's petition for a permanent injunction, and also the hotel's countersuit seeking that the statutory right of way be canceled.

The city initially took legal action in 2021 after the Hotel Eldorado locked the gate at the southern end of the boardwalk and refused to unlock it from sunrise to sunset as is included within the statutory right-of-way.

The gate was locked the previous spring as a response to health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic since the boardwalk bisects the hotel's outdoor restaurant.

The city did receive a partial win in the fall of 2021 when the court, in an interim decision, ruled the gate be open during times the restaurant was not open.

The court further ruled last year after the city applied for an updated order considering the changing health landscape that the gate remain unlocked permanently during daylight hours.

In his decision Tuesday on the city's request for a permanent injunction, Justice Betton stated there had been "no unauthorized closures of the public access since the July 2022 order."

"The owner's representative testified that the owner had no intention to do so in the future," he ruled.

"This conflict emerged in the context of difficult and changing circumstances connected to the COVID pandemic as businesses sought to adapt and to comply with health regulations.

"On the whole of the evidence, I am not satisfied that permanent injunctive relief is required at this time. I decline the order sought."

Meantime, Argus Properties, which owns the Hotel Eldorado, said in a news release it will comply with the court ruling, adding the decision clarifies the legal status of the boardwalk and allows the parties to move forward.

"We will, of course, comply with the court's decision as we have from the beginning," hospitality director Rudolf Heider said in the new release.

"That said, the safety issues remain. The boardwalk terminates on the south end at the city boat launch, which over the years has been a source of constant construction and maintenance.

"We continue to believe accessing the boardwalk at the boat launch is inherently unsafe."

He adds allowing e-bikes and other motorized methods of transportation on the boardwalk is unsafe for pedestrians, hotel guests and staff.