Prolonged cool spring means slow start for Okanagan cherries

Photo: File photo

Cherry trees in the Okanagan are beginning to emerge from their long winter dormancy.

“We're just starting to see some green tissue pushing on the trees with the warmer daytime temperatures that we've had, but it's a slow start," says BC Cherry Association President Sukhpaul Bal.

"It's still been quite cool in the evening and early morning."

Bal predicts a delayed cherry season this year, similar to what was seen in 2022.

But he's cautiously optimistic that the trees will fare better than they did last spring when they were hit by a late cold snap.

"We had the unfortunate timing of some cold temperatures around bloom time, so we did experience a fair amount of frost damage depending on the stage of the trees. Different varieties were impacted, and I think we were still feeling the lag effect from the heat dome the previous year," Bal says.

He notes that there might be some damage from the -25 C temperatures in December. However, because the cold came on gradually, the trees weren't as shocked as they were in 2022.

If the trees make it through this blossom period unscathed, Bal predicts that the first cherries probably won't be harvested in the South Okanagan until the second week of June — which is later than normal.

There is an upside to a late season.

"Overall, a later season can help us get some separation from other cherry regions, such as Washington and Oregon," Bal explains.

"That helps on the marketing side of things."

He says being one of the last to harvest crops is a benefit for the overseas market as well as the domestic market in Canada and the United States.

"I think we'll still see a good amount of cherries available near the Labour Day long weekend in early September. I anticipate that cherries will still be available into September," Bal adds.