Roofers busy with repairs after windstorm rips shingles off homes in Tower Ranch

Cindy White

It has been a busy few days for roofers in Tower Ranch.

They’ve been out assessing the damage and making repairs after a windstorm on Sunday night ripped shingles off the roofs of several homes.

“We’ve seen about eight houses with missing shingles, including ours,” said Rob Bentien, who lives at 1633 Tower Ranch Boulevard. “We had a trampoline flying through the air. We had cushions blown off all the patio furniture along here.”

He said there was also wind damage last year, but it only affected a few homes.

“I don’t know what it is about the winds coming up from the valley bottom. It seems to whip up through the golf course here. But to take shingles off that many houses, you would need gusts, I think, in the range of 100 km/h,” added Bentien.

Premium Roofing LTD had a crew out first thing Tuesday morning, offering to help homeowners with repairs.

Roofing manager Alex Beyerle knew they would probably be getting calls when he heard the wind on Sunday night. He said one of the main reasons shingles come loose is due to not enough, or improperly installed nails.

“I would always suggest making sure you have enough nails in your shingle. That definitely helps,” said Beyerle.“We have gutter guards, which are always great because when you get high winds, lots of debris can blow into your gutters."

Beyerle also recommends homeowners regularly inspect their roofs for damage, especially after a storm.

Wind speeds of around 80 km/h were recorded in parts of the Okanagan Valley on Sunday.