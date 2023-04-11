Six young Kelowna residents to shave their heads to raise money for cancer

Madison Erhardt

Several young residents of Kelowna will be shaving their heads to raise money for children battling cancer in B.C.

Owen Alstad, 23 years-old is one of the participants.

He says he will be donating his hair to help make wigs for kids at BC’s Children’s hospital.

Balding for Dollars will be hosting the event in partnership with JoeAnna's House on April 15th at the Laurel Packing House.

Balding for Dollars is an organization that supports children affected by cancer and blood disorders at the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

JoeAnna’s House is a home that provides accommodations to out of town families whose loved ones are receiving treatment at K.G.H.

The evening is called 'Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding'.

Tickets can be purchased from Cellar-Tek at 1043 Richter St, Kelowna or F.P.S. at 824 Crowley Ave, Kelowna.

"[There is] six of us shaving our heads. We have raised about $17,000... just over that. The event hasn't even happened yet. We are hoping to raise a lot more. Last year they raised $63,000,"Alstad said.

Alstad says he was impacted by the recent death of a close family friend.

Well known Kelowna lawyer and Philanthropist Garry Benson, who succumbed to lung cancer, was a person he looked up to for his community service.

Benson had raised $26,000 for kids with cancer by shaving his head in 2021.

Alstad wants to beat that goal. He has so far he has raised $8,500.00.

The 23-year-old says he has been growing his hair since COVID started.

"Finally decided it was time to cut it off because I have done it two times before and never got to donate the hair."

To donate, click here.