Free house in Lower Mission up for grabs if you pay to move it

Photo: Jatinder Brar House in Lower Mission to be moved listed on Facebook Marketplace

A Kelowna man is giving a house away.

The catch is the new owner would have to move the home to a new location and of course pay for all the expenses involved.

The home is located in the Lower Mission area of Kelowna not far from Okanagan Mission Secondary School.

"FREE FREE FREE. Two-level house building in great shape to be moved off the property. The 26' deep by 40' wide (excluding the carport) building has a basement. Windows, kitchen, interior/exterior walls all in good shape. Needs new roof, window blinds," says the post on Facebook Marketplace.

Jatinder Brar tells Castanet, "before we demolish it, we're gonna give [the] opportunity if someone in need and who can afford the moving expenses off have a piece of land. If somebody wants it, it's a solid house."

Brar says the house was recently assessed at $278,000 and would need to be moved onto a foundation.

Since posting the ad before the Easter long weekend, Brar says he's had plenty of interest, including from a company that's in the house moving business.

"There is a company [that] has shown interest but we want to give it directly to someone who needs it," Brar says.

Anyone interested in the house will have six weeks to move the building and Brar says it will save some money if they don't have to pay to demolish the house but he's more interested in trying to help the less fortunate and upcycle.

If anyone is interested in the house they are asked to check out Brar's Facebook post and to send a message,

"I don't want my phone ringing like crazy." Brar says he's looking for serious people and if he doesn't like the offers he gets he's prepared to tear the house down himself.

"We will demolish it. We already have an excavation machine on-site, they will be demolishing and recycling the concrete foundation and the rest of the stuff left like the carport," says Brar.