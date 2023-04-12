BC Cancer Kelowna celebrates 25 years in the community

Madison Erhardt

The BC Cancer Foundation Kelowna centre is celebrating 25 years of care.

In April 1998 the building began welcoming patients from across the Interior.

Today, the centre has grown into a research hub and provides care to the nearly 6,000 Interior residents diagnosed with cancer each year.

BC Cancer Kelowna executive medical director Dr. Ross Halperin has been with the centre for nearly 20 years. He says it continues to grow and evolve to bring cancer care closer to home.

"All our staff that show up are here for the patients that we serve. It's a calling, it's a privilege to work in a cancer centre so that is where it starts from."

"Donor support has helped us accelerate progress in areas such as brachytherapy. Without donor investment, which allowed us to buy the inaugural equipment, our brachytherapy program would be a decade behind where it is now. In the next 25 years, we see our focus on continuing innovation in care improvement and enhancements, in our drive to further reduce the burden of cancer," he added.

The BC Cancer Foundation is the fundraising partner of BC Cancer and the largest philanthropic funder of cancer research and care in B.C.