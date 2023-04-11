Kelowna Gospel Misson hosts successful Easter dinner

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Misson

The Kelowna Gospel Mission was busy over the Easter weekend.

Over 300 meals were served to community members and those seeking a hot meal.

"Our kitchen team and volunteers prepared a special dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pickles for our Leon and Bay shelter residents," the Gospel Mission said in a statement.

Staff and volunteers cooked roughly 11 turkeys, 15 hams, and about 300 pounds of potatoes.

"None of this would have been possible without the wholehearted support and presence of our dedicated team, generous donors, supportive city members, and hardworking volunteers. Your contributions have helped us accomplish our mission of supporting our residents this Easter," the Gospel Mission added.

The Gospel Mission says roughly 15 volunteers helped out on Sunday.

For more information on the Gospel Mission, click here.