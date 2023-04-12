Okanagan Forest Task Force gets fundraising boost from auto group

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Forest Task Force cleanup

Okanagan Forest Task Force got quite the funding boost ahead of this weekends fundraiser event.

OFTF founder Kane Blake tells Castanet the Sentes Automotive Group has pledged to match donations raised this weekend if they manage to raise $ 5,000.

"They asked me to come in and do a presentation for them and let them know what we are all about and explain how we started and everything like that just a few weeks ago, and I did and they wanted to see how they could help and this is what they've come up with," says Blake.

The fundraiser goes this weekend, April 15 at AH Repair, 391 Tilley Road near Lake Country, starting at 10 a.m. "Everyone is welcome! This is the first time OFTF has done a fundraiser and spring meet and greet. We will be doing a BBQ, some cool Raffles, new 2023 OFTF hats and shirts will be for sale as well as last year's.

"We're beyond thankful. And with a busy summer that we have planned coming up and everything, this is a huge help.

"I don't want people to think that they're gonna match, it's five all together throughout the day. But if we can raise $5,000 in one day, they'll match the $5,000," says Blake.