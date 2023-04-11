A significant sewer project begins in Rutland next week

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

A large sewer project is set to begin next week in Rutland.

Work on the Central Rutland sewer project is set to begin Monday, April 17 and continue through late 2023 and into early 2024.

The project will begin west of Rutland Road South starting on Dougall Road South.

Roads under construction will be closed for the duration of that part of the project, however residents on those streets will have access.

Work around Belgo Elementary will take place during the summer break.

“This is an important step forward for Kelowna, and we’re pleased to provide this critical infrastructure to benefit our citizens and environment for years to come,” says Patrick Aylard, senior project manager, infrastructure delivery.

“Residents will be able to connect their homes to the city’s utility once complete, allowing them the opportunity to move from septic to a safe and reliable disposal system and wastewater treatment.”

The upgrades will also include Rutland Waterworks and FortisBC.

Other sewer upgrades on Hall Road and Wildwood Road and the Rio Drive area are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year with connection slated for early 2024.