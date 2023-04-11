Big White celebrates another big season serving visitors on the slopes

Big White Ski Resort is now closed for the season, despite the fact they received 27 centimetres of fresh powder on the mountain overnight.

“We’ve had one of the best seasons in our 59-year history, and it really does feel like tourism in the Central Okanagan and beyond is on the right track for recovery after the pandemic,” says Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort. “Tens of thousands of skier visits from all over the world, and hundreds of thousands of skier visits from our local area, enjoyed 767 centimetres of Okanagan Champagne powder throughout the season. While closing with a 267 cm snow base is hard to do, we have exciting projects to start on for summer that just can’t wait.”

Big White may be closed for the winter season but here are some of the 2022/23 season by the numbers.

Big White served up nearly 5,000 cones of cotton candy to over 7,000 eager kids this past Saturday, while the food and beverage team served up 35,808 pounds of french fries, 49,971 shots of espresso and 17,263 litres of hot chocolate. Snowshoe Sam's cooked over 7,500 Smash Burgers.

Visitors enjoyed over 125,000 tube rides, with nearly 7,500 people using the night tubing service. The outdoor operations team parked just under 130,000 cars, and transported nearly 21,000 people between Kelowna International Airport and the resort, with the largest day being Saturday, February 25 with 404 people being shuttled back and forth.

The Ski & Board School gave out around 2,500 private lessons and over 25,000 group lessons this season and Snow Hosts conducted over 500 free on-mountain tours serving more than 1,200 guests.

"This season, we saw the return of our weekly events schedule, including Carnival Night, Bingo Night and Trivia Night. We also saw the return of Big Reds – with both nights selling out – and night skiing.

"All 873 Big White team members want to send out a huge thank you to everyone, especially our loyal season pass holders and locals, who came to enjoy our Okanagan Champagne Powder! We’ll see you in a few short months for summer—opening June 29 if weather permits," says Ballingall.