Grandma and baby make it out uninjured after semi plows into home

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

A driver of a semi-truck lost control of his vehicle just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday and crashed into a townhome.

The homeowner wasn't inside at the time of the crash, but he tells Castanet that his mother-in-law and son were home.

"They were upstairs putting the baby to sleep, and my mother-in-law basically said the entire house shook, and it was pretty scary," Samer Shehadeh said.

The crash occurred at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue.

Shehadeh's family made it out without injury.

"I am very thankful that nothing caught on fire or exploded. The driver seemed to make it out okay, and I just hope the viewers and everyone understands...I posted over the years about two accidents on this corner, and I just thought to myself, and it is wild because just a couple of days ago, I was talking to my family, 'I hope one day nobody hits our house on this busy corner,' and it just happened," Shehadeh added.

According to Castanet records, a high-speed crash was captured by Shehadeh at Gordon Drive and Cameron Road back on October 31, 2022.

Another crash was also reported in the same spot on November 29, 2021.

Patricia witnessed the incident and says both she and the semi were traveling north on Gordon prior to the crash.

"I was in the left lane, and the semi was in the right lane next to me. I noticed he was approaching into my lane, so I immediately reduced my speed," she recalled.

"He went through three lanes, appearing to be turning, but he struck a condominium building."

The front of the home has extensive damage to all three levels. It's likely the family won't be allowed back in for quite some time.

"Based on the damage, it is going to be a while. The strata manager is on the way. They are going to assess the structural damage, and we will see what's going to happen."

Emergency Social Services were also called to the scene on Tuesday to assist the family with sleeping arrangements.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Photo: Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

The owner of a townhouse struck by a semi cab Tuesday morning at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue says everyone inside at the time of the crash got out safely.

Samer Shehadeh told Castanet News his mother-in-law was looking after his one-year-old son at the time of the incident.

He says she was putting his son to bed in a second floor bedroom when the truck hit the home. They were across the hall at the time.

Shehadeh says firefighters were unable to enter through the front door and had to use a ladder to get his mother-in-law and child out of the home.

He says his mother fainted once she arrived at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Shehadeh has been concerned about the safety of the corner for quite some time. He witnessed an incident in October of last year when a vehicle sped through the intersection, lost control and slammed into a tree.

He said recently he hoped somebody doesn't drive into his home.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

There doesn't appear to be any serious injuries after a semi slammed into a townhouse at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue Tuesday morning.

According to Patricia who witnessed the incident, both she and the semi were travelling north on Gordon prior to the crash.

"I was in the left lane and the semi was in the right lane next to me. I noticed he was approaching into my lane so I immediately reduced my speed," she recalled.

"He went through three lanes, appearing to be turning but he struck a condominium building."

Patricia says she and a number of neighbours went to assist the driver.

Eventually, he says, the driver of the semi was able to walk away.

"The people living in the townhouse unit are safe as well. There was a family inside, a small child and a grandmother."

She said she had been following the semi for a few blocks and everything seemed fine until he suddenly swerved and ran into the corner of the home.

There is no indication yet as to what may have caused the driver to react as he did.

Several lanes of traffic are being blocked as emergency crews attempt to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

ORIGINAL 10:55 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene after a semi rammed into the corner of a townhouse on Gordon Drive.

The incident occurred sometime after 10:30 Tuesday morning at the corner of Gordon and Cameron Avenue.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.