Partial closure of Pandosy around KGH begins Thursday

Photo: City of Kelowna

Pandosy Street in front of Kelowna General Hospital will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday to accommodate a utility improvement project in the area.

According to the city Pandosy from Cadder to Rose avenues will be closed for about 10 days at the start of the construction period to accommodate ground dewatering and utility construction at the intersection of Pandosy and Royal Avenue.

The overall project includes utility improvements on Royal Avenue east and the lane east of Pandosy between Royal and Rose avenues.

“As part of the city’s capital work plan, the project consists of installing 220 metres of PVC sanitary main and upgrades to existing services, to replace the existing asbestos cement sanitary mains that are in poor condition,” says design technician David Fiedler.

Emergency vehicle access, access residences and the emergency room at KGH will be aided by traffic control personnel or onsite signage.

All through traffic will be rerouted to Richter Street for the duration of the closure.

Royal between Pandosy and Speer, and the lane east of Pandosy between Royal and Rose will be closed to through traffic during the entire project; however, pedestrian access to businesses and properties will be assisted by traffic control personnel or signage.

Other projects in the area occurring simultaneously could result in closures and disruptions beyond just the utility project.