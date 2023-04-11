Win a chance to paint one of the pianos in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Downtown Kelowna Association is looking for artists to create designs that will be displayed on Downtown's Pianos in Parks this summer.

Wentworth Music is supporting the project. "We are currently accepting submissions for the 'Paint the Music to Win Contest' with the aim of selecting one Kelowna resident’s art to be painted on the DKA piano that will be placed in Downtown Kelowna for Summer 2023."

Artists are encouraged to submit a design that best captures the spirit of summer in Kelowna. The contest is open to all artists who are 16 years of age, except for employees of Festivals Kelowna and the Downtown Kelowna Association and their immediate family members.

The winner will earn the right to paint the Downtown Kelowna piano for Summer 2023, as well as a $50 Gift Card from OPUS Art Supply, and a $50 Gift Card from King Taps – Kelowna Lakeside. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, April 30, 2023, and the winning design will be announced on Friday, May 5, 2023.

"The DKA is thrilled to be part of this exciting initiative that celebrates the arts and brings the community together. The Pianos in Parks program is produced by Festivals Kelowna and presented by Wentworth Music, while Paint the Music to Win is presented by OPUS Art Supplies, King Taps, Kelowna Lakeside, and the Downtown Kelowna Association," says a spokesperson for the Downtown Kelowna Association.

For more information or to enter click here.