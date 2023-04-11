Head of Tourism Kelowna optimistic for the summer ahead

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

The head of Tourism Kelowna says all signs point to a busy summer for tourists in the Central Okanagan.

President and CEO LIsanne Ballantyne says the industry is very optimistic. All indicators, she says, are pointing to an excellent summer.

"I think the entire hospitality industry is looking so forward to this upcoming season," Ballantyne told Castanet News.

"It will be the reward, the light at the end of the tunnel...barring climate issues."

Kelowna, as a destination, has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, in fact, Ballantyne says some metrics show the city wasn't hurt as bad as one might think.

Visitations, she says were a bit of an anomaly in that despite about two years of health and travel restrictions, Kelowna still hovered around the two million mark for visitations.

"There is a lot of data out there for what is happening with respect to recovery," she said.

"But, I can't talk about the summer without highlighting our airport. YLW is the fastest recovering Top 10 airport in the country with 92 per cent passenger recovery based on 2019 numbers."

Recent figures from the Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association showed hotel bookings over the first two months of 2023 outpacing those from a year ago.

And, while that is the case in some areas of the region, Ballantyne says there is a shift when it comes to bookings which is related to economics and not health concerns.

She says accommodation bookings is on par or a bit softer that they usually are, but those booking hotels are paying a much different rate.

The new trend, she says is while occupancy may be down, revenues the hotels are receiving are up.

Things are more expensive.

"That is one example of our new challenge in travel and tourism. Health concerns have almost dissipated but now there are financial concerns.

"Once again, there are things out of our control. It's interest rates, it's inflation and it's starting to affect people's decision to carry through on their travel decision, to cancel or delay them."

But, with Kelowna's brand, the fact as many as 60 per cent of tourists are returning for a second time or more, will help keep those tourists coming here.

"They know and love Kelowna," she says. "They know how to get here, they feel safe here, it's easily accessible and they known the kind of experience they are going to have. That's the kind of reputation we have here in Canada."

While Tourism Kelowna continues to rely on the B.C. and Alberta markets for much of its tourist visits, Ballantyne says they are putting more of an emphasis on the expensive Ontario market.

Much as some businesses are recruiting from the Ontario area, Tourism Kelowna is trying to do the same with tourists and visitors who may see us as a more "affordable alternative."

"We have a great brand, people know us," says Ballantyne who calls the city the new gateway.

The gateway to the Interior, the gateway to the Lower Mainland and YLW the gateway to the world.