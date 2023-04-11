Number and value of building permits issued in Kelowna down in first quarter

Photo: Cindy White Multi-family developments continue to lead the way in home construction in Kelowna.

Building permit applications were down in the first quarter of 2023 in Kelowna, compared to the same period the year before.

The City of Kelowna issued 451 building permits in the first three months of this year, with a value of $232 million. That’s quite a bit below 2022 when 563 permits were issued between January 1 and March 31, for $315 million worth of construction projects.

However, the director of the development services department says while it’s been a slower start, he’s expecting things to pick up.

“Construction value fluctuates depending on the project. So, I anticipate having the total construction value of this year being equal, if not greater than last year,” says Mo Bayat.

He says there are several large projects in the stream for this year. He expects applications to be approved for an additional 2,114 units by the end of 2023. The total value of projects issued permits in 2022 was $1.2 billion.

“My anticipation is to be as close as last year, if not exceeding that due to many mega-projects that are lined up,” says Bayat.

Multi-family construction continues to lead the way, despite the rising demand for lower-priced family housing like townhouses, duplexes, triplexes, and smaller single-family homes.

“Yes, we see those smaller projects such as row housing and semi-detached housing but less than obviously the apartment buildings. That’s for sure,” he adds.

His department has seen more secondary suite applications from homeowners looking to add a mortgage helper as inflation and rising interest rates put pressure on homeowners.

Bayat points out that many of the measures aimed at speeding up construction approvals announced last week as part of the BC government's Homes for People plan are already in place in Kelowna.

That includes the fast-tracked approval process of two business days for minor projects like a garage or basement reno. The city aims to approve a single-family permit within 10 days and multi-family or complex applications within 20 days.

Bayat says the city has also been working with BC Housing on a number of affordable housing initiatives.

“As a matter of fact, the other day, March 31, we issued an occupancy permit for a six-storey apartment building that was basically in collaboration, a partnership, between the city and the provincial government on Fuller Avenue."