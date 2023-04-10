209304
Rain, possible rapid snowmelt prompt high streamflow advisories for Okanagan, Similkameen

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the Okanagan and Similkameen regions. Mainly smaller, lower elevation creeks and streams are at risk.

High streamflow advisories also remain in effect for the Boundary Region, including Grand Forks, the West Kootenay, including tributaries into Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, and Kootenay Lake, and the East Kootenay, including the Elk Valley near Fernie.

A frontal weather system is expected to stall over parts of the Southern Interior. The River Forecast Centre expects it to bring basin-wide, prolonged rainfall until Tuesday morning, with rainfall amounts up to 50 millimetres, especially in the Kootenay region.

The Okanagan and Similkameen basins should see lower precipitation amounts. However, given their geographical location, they may be impacted by the storm.

"River flows in the South Interior are currently below normal as the freshet snowmelt season has yet to significantly begin. The upcoming moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause flashy rises in creeks and rivers in the region. Smaller, low elevation creeks with remaining snowpack are most at risk," says the River Forecast Centre.

It adds that rain-on-snow events have a high amount of uncertainty based on rainfall totals, the ripeness of the snowpack to melt, and the fluctuation of the freezing level.

Conditions are expected to be dynamic, with periods of rapid river rises. People should use caution near river banks.

High streamflow advisories were also issued at the outset of the long weekend for Vancouver Island, the South Coast, and the Fraser Valley, and they remain in effect.

