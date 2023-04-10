Wind rips shingles off several homes in Tower Ranch Sunday night

Photo: Contributed Shingles were torn off houses along Tower Ranch Boulevard by strong wind gusts Sunday night.

Strong winds tore shingles off the roofs of several houses in the Kelowna community of Tower Ranch on Sunday night.

Rob, who lives near the beginning of Tower Ranch Boulevard, says his home was among those damaged. He estimates the wind gusts were close to 100 km/h.

"We had a trampoline flying through the air. We had cushions off all the patio furniture along here," he says.

While he didn't have a chance to survey the whole neighbourhood, Rob guesses that shingles were blown off a larger percentage of the homes in the area. They also had similar damage, but only to a few homes, during strong winds last year.

"I don't know what it is coming up from the valley bottom. It kind of whips up through the golf course here but to take shingles off that many houses, you have to have winds at least in the 100 km/h range," he points out.

According to Environment Canada, the strongest wind gust recorded at Kelowna International Airport was 55 km/h Sunday night. However, a gust of 78 km/h was recorded at the Summerland station.

Rob notes that most of the houses in Tower Ranch were built in the past decade. His house is one of the older ones, built in 2012.

He is hoping a roofer will be able to make repairs to his home before any significant rainfall. The weather forecast calls for rain with a risk of thunderstorms in Kelowna on Monday evening.