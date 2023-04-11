Kelowna woman's stolen truck found ransacked and no longer drivable

Photo: Natalie Russo Natalie Russo's 2001 Dodge Ram was stolen from out front of her parents' home on Holbrook Road.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

Natalie Russo's stolen truck has been found.

She says it was discovered on Hemlock Road around 9:50 a.m.

"My mechanic found it, actually. He was driving for coffee and saw it parked. He called the RCMP," says Russo.

Unfortunately, it has been ransacked and trashed and is no longer drivable.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

A Kelowna woman is hoping for an Easter miracle.

Natalie Russo's truck was stolen from in front of her parents' house in Rutland on Saturday night, and she's asking the public to help her find it.

The theft is especially hard to take on the Easter long weekend because Russo is struggling to recover from a tragic loss one year ago. Her beloved 34-year-old horse, Jack, got out of his enclosures and was struck by a vehicle and killed just before Easter in 2022.

"They didn't tell me for two days. I found out during Easter weekend, and by that time he was already taken away. I got no chance to say goodbye or get anything from him," said a tearful Russo.

Unfortunately, some of the few pieces of memorabilia she had from Jack were in her stolen pickup truck.

The truck is a silver 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 with a light bar on the front, an aluminum headache rack, a black tailgate, black cab, and a purple hitch. It was parked on Holbrook Road in Rutland.

"The last time I saw it was when it arrived for Easter weekend on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. when I parked it. I came out Sunday morning around 10:30, and it was gone. My window was on the ground, and there was glass," says Russo.

It was her only vehicle, and now she has no way to get to work.

She's asking anyone who sees the truck to contact the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 23-18827.