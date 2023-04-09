Power outage impacting 459 homes restored

Photo: Fortis BC

UPDATE: 9:27 p.m.

FortisBC says power is fully restored in the Black Mountain Area.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

UPDATE: 8:36 p.m.

Power has come back on for the majority of residents in the Black Mountain area.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, however wind is believed to be a factor.

UPDATE: 8:10 p.m.

A total of 459 homes have lost power again in the Black Mountain area.

The power was lost at 7:54 p.m.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Fortis BC is aware of the outage.

UPDATE 4:27 p.m.

Power has been restored to all affected homes in the Black Mountain area.

Fortis BC says the lights came back on to all 1999 customers at 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

Fortis BC crews have managed to restore power to 1292 of the 1999 customers affected by the outage in the Black Mountain area.

Work continues to get electricity back on for the remaining 706 customers still in the dark.

The cause of the outage remains unknown.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

Close to 2,000 homes in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna are in the dark.

Fortis BC reports 1,999 customers have been affected.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Fortis BC has crews headed to the scene.