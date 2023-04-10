Environment Canada forecasts seasonal average temperatures this week, rain for Easter Monday

Madison Erhardt

It's going to feel warm this week.

With the exception of Monday, temperatures are expected to hover in the mid teens across the Thompson Okanagan.

"On average for this time in the Okanagan we are looking at a low of plus 1 C and a high of 14 C. It starts to warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday," said meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

Easter Monday should be the only rainy day of the week.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 7 C with 10 millimetres of rain expected to fall.

"Monday night the rain will continue," Kohanyi added.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. The overnight low will drop to -1 on both nights.

The temperature will climb to 14 C and sunshine on Thursday.

Friday will see s mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 17 C with a mix of sun and clouds.

