Residents of flooded apartment building left with no power, reduced mobility

Cindy White

Residents of an apartment building that was flooded in a water main break last week are speaking out, urging the city to do more to help them.

The basement parkade of Mill Creek Landing, located at 1777 Water Street, was flooded when a 10-inch pipe burst at the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent on April 6th. Vehicles were partially submerged, and the building's electrical system was damaged.

Some tenants have nowhere else to go. They say they can’t afford a hotel room for an indefinite period, so they are still living in their suites, despite having no electricity.

Spencer Alves has been traversing the pitch-black hallways to get to and from his apartment.

Alves says his landlord has been trying to help.

“He’s spoken to everyone who could do something about it but for one reason or another aren’t or can’t," says Alves. "The bottom line is that because the occupancy hasn’t been revoked by the deputy fire chief, no one is going to do anything."

According to an email sent to tenants, the power won’t be back on until at least next weekend.

Alves, who is a full-time student, says he can’t afford to order food every day. He also can’t afford to find another place to stay until the power is restored.

Annette and Anthony Hughes have also decided to stay in their suite. Anthony’s mobility scooter, which was parked in the basement, was destroyed by the floodwater.

“He has his walker and, of course, there’s no elevator right now. So, literally, we’ve been hauling his walker up and down the stairs. There’s not even emergency lighting in the hallways or anything," says Annette.

She has had to miss work because she doesn’t want to leave her husband alone with no functioning elevator.

Hughes hopes someone will step up with a temporary scooter replacement while they try to determine if the city’s insurance will cover the cost of a new one.

The broken water main was repaired late last week, but the city said restoration work could be ongoing throughout the weekend.