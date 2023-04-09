$5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket recently purchased in Kelowna

Photo: BCLC

Someone who recently purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Kelowna is having an extra special Easter weekend.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a ticket purchased in Kelowna was the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers during Saturday night's draw, resulting in a $5 million payout.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

The winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize. All winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

The exact location where the ticket was purchased and the winner's name will be announced when the prize is claimed.

This is the second Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot won in B.C. in as many weeks. North Vancouver's Simon Pleau won the $5 million prize during the March 29 draw.

Last year, B.C. residents claimed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.