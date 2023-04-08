Downtown tower evacuated overnight due to fire on 15th floor

Photo: Contributed Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services attended the overnight apartment fire on Kelowna's Sunset Drive.

Residents of a downtown Kelowna apartment building were awakened by alarm bells early Saturday morning when a fire broke out on the tower's 15th floor.

Emergency crews rushed to the fire at the downtown Kelowna apartment building on the 1000 block of Sunset Drive at about 1:30 a.m. The fire prompted a large response by the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and paramedics.

Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed the fire was in a unit on the 15th floor, and smoke had filled the hallway. Firefighters tracked the fire to a bedroom and quickly doused the blaze.

The building's sprinkler system had thankfully stopped the fire from spreading beyond the single room, but multiple floors are now dealing with water damage.

A resident of the unit suffered burns to their hands, and they were taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.

The building was evacuated during the fire, and RCMP officers helped get residents out. Residents were sheltered in transit buses to keep warm as emergency crews dealt with the fire.

Overall, four fire engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and a command vehicle responded to the scene, along with 19 firefighters.

Platoon Captain Jarret Dais says the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it doesn't appear suspicious.